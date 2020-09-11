This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Cosplay Brings Urbosa to Life

This week, Nintendo announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In honor of the announcement, @ArdaWigs on Twitter shared a cosplay of Urbosa, one of the four Champions from the two games. Modeled by @Brown_Suga_out, the character's wig was designed by the company. As far as Zelda-related cosplays go, this one is a near perfect take on the Gerudo leader, from the costume and wig, down to the weaponry. There's even an image that captures the design of Urbosa's Amiibo! The series of pictures can be seen in the Tweet below.

@Brown_Suga_out styled this fab cosplay! A Morpheus (Rust Red) is the base with Short Wefts (Rust Red) for bangs. A Le Tigre (Rust Red) and Jumbo Braid (Cardinal) were used for the ponytail. The costume also features Hard-Lite EVA Foam by Lumin's Workshop.

📸 darth_mars.jpg (IG) pic.twitter.com/9fEtJc7KXu — Arda Wigs ⭐ (@ArdaWigs) September 10, 2020

In Breath of the Wild, Urbosa was killed one hundred years before the events of the game, alongside her fellow Champions, Daruk, Mipha, and Revali. Her spirit, however, helps Link learn how to control the Divine Beast Naboris, so he can finally defeat Calamity Ganon. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will reveal new details about the events that happened prior to Breath of the Wild, and will allow players to actually play as Urbosa, alongside her fellow Champions. While this news has proven quite exciting for fans of the character, it's also a bit of a double-edged sword; given the way that Breath of the Wild begins, it seems that the prequel will likely show Urbosa's demise.

Following the massive success of Breath of the Wild, Urbosa and her fellow Champions received Amiibo figures compatible with the game. The figures have become relatively hard to come by over the last few years, but Nintendo has announced that all four figures will be re-released to coincide with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the Urbosa cosplay? Are you looking forward to seeing the character appear in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!