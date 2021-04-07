New Legend of Zelda Rumor Points to Additional Nintendo Switch Re-Releases

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original The Legend of Zelda on NES, and a new rumor suggests that Nintendo Switch could receive multiple re-releases as a result. Nintendo has not yet confirmed any plans for the anniversary, but a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is set to release in July. In a new video, industry analyst Jeff Grubb casually mentions plural re-releases for the series. The rumor was posted to Reddit by user DirtyFlint, who noted that it is possible this was a slip of the tongue on Grubb's part. That said, it would not be a surprise to see more this year!

Grubb's original video can be found at the top of this post (the comment comes around the 18:40 mark). The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

It's hard to say exactly what Nintendo's plans might be for this year. Both The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess received HD remakes on Wii U. Most of Nintendo's first-party output has been ported to Switch, but neither of these games has been made available on the platform. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise to see either of these games re-released this year. Of course, it's also possible that Link could get some kind of "3D All-Stars" compilation, similar to Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

In 2019, Nintendo released a faithful remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Perhaps other Zelda games could receive a similar treatment this year, such as Oracle of Ages/Seasons, or Phantom Hourglass, which has been previously rumored. The Link's Awakening remake was developed by Grezzo, and that team is currently working on the Miitopia remake set to release next month. Given Grezzo's long history with Zelda remakes, it's possible the studio could be working on something for the anniversary.

Zelda is one of Nintendo's most important franchises, so it wouldn't be surprising to see it get an anniversary celebration on par with Mario. Exactly what that might entail, however, remains to be seen. For now, Zelda fans will just have to wait and see!

Which Zelda game would you like to see remade or ported to Switch? Do you think Nintendo has any big plans for the anniversary? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!