The Legend of Zelda Trademark Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise, and it seems likely that Nintendo Switch fans will have a lot of ways to celebrate the event. One of those might be in the form of a Zelda anniversary compilation featuring older games in the franchise. Rumors have been buzzing about that collection, and a new trademark might lend them some credence. Twitter user @KeliosFR (via. @Okami13_) points out that Nintendo has been approved for a new trademark in Australia for "Phantom Hourglass." Zelda fans might know that as the Nintendo DS sequel to The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

The Tweet from @Okami13_ can be found embedded below.

Phantom Hourglass trademark registered in Australia, supporting the theory that a Zelda 35th anniversary remaster pack is coming to Switch this year. - via @KeliosFR #Nintendo #Zelda35th pic.twitter.com/9YMAhEkB0N — Okami (@Okami13_) February 9, 2021

Last year marked the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. Nintendo celebrated the occasion with a number of different offerings, most notably Super Mario 3D All-Stars, an excellent compilation of three classic Mario games. It wouldn't be surprising to see Zelda receive a similar offering for its own anniversary. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD is one of the few Wii U games that has yet to be ported to the Nintendo Switch, so a collection that featured that game and Phantom Hourglass (and perhaps Ocarina of Time) would make a lot of sense!

Of course, it's equally plausible that Nintendo could release a remake of the game, as opposed to a port. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass released in 2007, and could benefit from a fresh coat of paint. Developer Grezzo has a long history of working on the Zelda franchise, including a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening that released on Switch back in 2019. The developer has been notably quiet since. Perhaps Zelda fans can expect to see another remake released this year, instead!

Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, Zelda fans will just have to wait patiently. The franchise means a lot to the company, so fans can rest assured that something big is in the works. An announcement from the company can't be too far off!

Would you like to see Phantom Hourglass appear in a compilation of Zelda games? Or would you prefer to see a remake of the game?