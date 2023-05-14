Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Producer Reveals if Zelda Will Ever be the Main Character

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available on Nintendo Switch, and players are once again put in the role of Link as he attempts to rescue Hyrule. Princess Zelda debuted in the series as something of a "damsel in distress" archetype, though the character has grown far beyond that role over the years. It's gotten to the point that many franchise fans would legitimately like to see the eponymous character star in a Zelda game, and series producer Eiji Aonuma recently addressed that possibility in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"We feel like what takes most priority is this idea of gameplay. If it turns out that the particular gameplay we're trying to bring to fruition would be best served by having Zelda take that role, then it's possible that that could be a direction we could take," Aonuma told Vanity Fair. "With that said, of course, because we are not sure what the next gameplay experience is going to be, we can't say what Zelda's next step is going to be."

The Zelda series timeline has seen many different takes on Link and Zelda over the years, representing wholly different characters in many cases. The Link and Zelda from Tears of the Kingdom are the same as the ones from Breath of the Wild. While Zelda has not been playable in either game, we have gotten a much closer look at her character than we ever have with other Zeldas, and we've gotten a better idea about who she is as a person. The princess has had to endure quite a bit in this era, and it's been interesting to watch this version of the character grow.

While Zelda has not been the main character in a mainline Zelda game, she has been playable in series spin-offs like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity as well as games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For now, those will have to suffice. Of course, there's also Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon, but that's one game Nintendo would probably prefer to forget about!

