Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Freebies Added to My Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is almost here, and fans looking to snag some free merch based on the Nintendo Switch game can do so from My Nintendo. Players can redeem their Platinum Points right now for a couple of new exclusives. For 550 Platinum Points, players can get a Glow in the Dark keychain that features Link's new Ultra Hand ability. Fans of Nintendo's Splatoon series can also grab three Zelda crossover keychains, which come in a set for 550 Platinum Points. The keychains feature three different pieces of the Triforce, with each one representing Link, Zelda, or Ganondorf.

An image of the Ultra Hand freebie can be found below. As of this writing, both rewards are in stock at the My Nintendo store and can be found right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Ultra Hand seems to play a major role in Tears of the Kingdom, and we're already seeing the ability represented in a lot of merchandise related to the game. A new amiibo of Link shows him using the Ultra Hand ability, while a GameStop purchase bonus features a design similar to the one on the keychain above. Ultra Hand will allow Link to grab just about any non-living thing in the game, and he'll be able to attach items together with it to solve puzzles and build new creations. Readers can learn more about Ultra Hand and several of Link's other new abilties in our spoiler-free preview for Tears of the Kingdom right here, or in the video at the top of this page.

As for the Splatoon 3 keychains, the three designs are based on a recent Splatfest event that tasked players with choosing between Team Power (Ganondorf), Team Wisdom (Zelda), and Team Courage (Link). The event took place last weekend, with Team Power taking the win. Zelda fans that aren't as familiar with Splatoon will probably want to stick with the Ultra Hand keychain, but it's a pretty cool Triforce design regardless!

Do you plan on snagging either of these freebies? Which of these rewards do you prefer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!