The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals Massive Download Size

When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases later this year, it will be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games ever. That might sound hyperbolic, but in this case, it's literally true: the game will require a whopping 18.2 GB of space on the console. For comparison, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild required 14.4 GB of space. It should give Switch fans a little perspective on just how big the sequel will be, and this early notice should give users some time to grab an SD card if they need one!

When is Tears of the Kingdom releasing?

First announced back in 2019, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally set to release on May 12th. The game will be the first first-party Nintendo Switch game to cost $69.99, and fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a collector's edition, which will cost $129.99. That same day, a new amiibo based on Link's appearance in the game will also release. That figure and previously released Zelda-themed amiibo will unlock "helpful materials and weapons" as well as Paraglider fabrics based on past Zelda games.

What's the story of Tears of the Kingdom?

A direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, very little information has been revealed about the narrative for Tears of the Kingdom. The game's trailers have revealed that the Master Sword has basically been destroyed, leaving many to wonder the fate of Fi from Skyward Sword. Skyward Sword's connection to Tears of the Kingdom has also resulted in a number of theories from fans. The 2011 game featured an area known as Skyloft, which was found in the skies above Hyrule. We don't know if Skyloft will return, but the trailers for Tears of the Kingdom have similarly shown locations above Hyrule. Whether we'll see a strong narrative connection between these two games, however, remains to be seen!

