Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Fans Have Some Interesting Master Sword Theories

Earlier today, Nintendo officially delayed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to spring 2023. Obviously, this was a disappointment to many Nintendo Switch fans, but the news was somewhat softened by the release of new footage from the game. The brief clip featured a compelling shot of Link holding a destroyed version of the Master Sword. Naturally, that image has resulted in speculation about the game, what it could mean for the overall Zelda canon, and the impact it will have on the game’s narrative.

The Master Sword’s origin was revealed in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which is canonically the earliest game in the Zelda series timeline. When Nintendo revealed that the skies above Hyrule will play a role in Breath of the Wild 2, it led to a lot of speculation that the game’s narrative will tie directly into the events of Skyward Sword. The fact that Nintendo re-released Skyward Sword HD on Switch was considered evidence to support that claim. A number of fans believe today’s clip lends credence to that theory, and that Link will have to re-forge the sword, and work alongside Fi once again. That’s not the only theory bouncing around, but it certainly seems like a plausible one!

Keep reading to see what Zelda fans are saying about the Master Sword!

Rebuilding the sword definitely seems like a primary objective.

https://twitter.com/SCVRLETTASOUNDS/status/1508909510584258564

We could see Fi again…

https://twitter.com/BombingDodongos/status/1508954160560934912

…or the return of Demise!

https://twitter.com/Hexan_Decimal/status/1508866268723560449

Skyward Sword sequel, or Skyward Sword prequel?

https://twitter.com/ShockisSheep/status/1508914135161090063

Surprisingly, multiple people think it’s possible!

https://twitter.com/MigratingPig/status/1508877174031351809

Zelda fans have a new mystery to solve.

https://twitter.com/Cbstrul/status/1508942320585961475

Maybe Ganon was just over it.

https://twitter.com/Obsessive_Gamer/status/1508837851638767618

Luckily, we’ve got time to mull this over!