Nintendo Fans are Begging for a Movie Based on Zelda
On Thursday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see how the finished product looks, but the teaser clearly has the internet buzzing. Naturally, many fans are wondering what Nintendo franchise could see an adaptation next, and some are hoping for an animated or live-action take on The Legend of Zelda. The series has been trending on Twitter today as fans have shared their hopes for a Zelda adaptation, and there are certainly a lot of interesting directions it could go in!
While Zelda seems like a no-brainer for a Hollywood adaptation, it could be a while. Nintendo is notoriously hesitant about adaptations of its properties, and there are other candidates that could be next in line if Mario is successful. Donkey Kong Country seems like the most logical choice, given the fact that Seth Rogen will be voicing the big ape in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With Fred Armisen also cast as Cranky Kong, rumors of a DKC spin-off film have been swirling for more than a year now. Whether or not Donkey Kong beats Link to the big screen remains to be seen, but hopefully fans of both franchises will have reason to celebrate in the future.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about a Zelda movie!
The time is right.
The fact that we have a live-action Pokemon movie and now an upcoming Mario movie opens up to the possibility of a Legend of Zelda movie— Ozzie 🥦🧡💚 (@Ozwell0715) October 9, 2022
Okay, but which game do you base it on?
waiting patiently for a zelda movie— arsya (@narromione) October 9, 2022
An animated Wind Waker movie sounds like a dream.
Think if superario bros movie is a success @NintendoAmerica and illumination should deffo do a zelda in the windwaker style movie or starfox— Lee topliff (@topliff109) October 9, 2022
None of us can wait that long!
In keeping with the tradition of The Super Mario Bros Super Show, there can not be a Zelda movie until there are four Mario ones first.— Skyler Queen (@SkylerQueen91) October 9, 2022
A Smash Bros. cinematic universe is a wild thought.
Fully expecting a Zelda/Link movie or Smash Bros Cinematic Universe to drop. pic.twitter.com/vkN49c0WAM— Disappear into the Crowd (@Two2deux) October 9, 2022
How is it that we don't have a Splatoon anime, actually?
We have the Mario Movie, now we just need the Zelda TV series and the Splatoon anime— Hallows Thief Zero (@Zero_RVL) October 9, 2022
Nintendo has to be considering it.
If the Super Mario Bros. Movie does well, I hope that'll encourage Nintendo to make a Legend of Zelda Movie somewhere down the line. 😀— EnterTANKment (@TheTankArmy) October 9, 2022
Not everyone loves the idea, though!
i'm so scared of the zelda franchise getting a movie like the mario one please do not touch it— true neutral (@_akamon) October 9, 2022