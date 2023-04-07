Nintendo Fans are Begging for a Movie Based on Zelda

On Thursday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see how the finished product looks, but the teaser clearly has the internet buzzing. Naturally, many fans are wondering what Nintendo franchise could see an adaptation next, and some are hoping for an animated or live-action take on The Legend of Zelda. The series has been trending on Twitter today as fans have shared their hopes for a Zelda adaptation, and there are certainly a lot of interesting directions it could go in!

While Zelda seems like a no-brainer for a Hollywood adaptation, it could be a while. Nintendo is notoriously hesitant about adaptations of its properties, and there are other candidates that could be next in line if Mario is successful. Donkey Kong Country seems like the most logical choice, given the fact that Seth Rogen will be voicing the big ape in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With Fred Armisen also cast as Cranky Kong, rumors of a DKC spin-off film have been swirling for more than a year now. Whether or not Donkey Kong beats Link to the big screen remains to be seen, but hopefully fans of both franchises will have reason to celebrate in the future.

