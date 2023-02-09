The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals Amiibo Functionality

During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, a ton of new information was revealed for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A new amiibo based on Link's appearance in the sequel was unveiled, and that should be quite exciting for fans of the toyline. After the show's ending, Nintendo also revealed that previous figures based on the Zelda franchise will work with the game. Players will be able to get "helpful materials and weapons," but most importantly, the amiibo will also unlock Paraglider fabric related to the game that the amiibo is based on!

Nintendo showcased the various Paraglider fabrics in a pair of Tweets, which can be found embedded below.

Scanning amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series will also give you helpful materials and weapons. You can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned. pic.twitter.com/DrWcOEPLkE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

While all of these designs look pretty cool, the one based on Majora's Mask is easily the highlight! The design does an incredible job of replicating the Nintendo 64 game, and is sure to be a favorite among Zelda fans. Unfortunately, some of the earlier Zelda amiibo have been out of stock for quite some time now, and can fetch a lot of money on the secondary market. A rumor last month suggested that several amiibo based on the series would be getting a restock on February 3rd. Unfortunately, that rumor did not pan out, but it seems like a restock ahead of Tears of the Kindom's May 12th release date is a lot more likely now. Nintendo has offered similar restocks in the past; when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity released, Nintendo brought back amiibo based on the Four Champions. It's definitely possible that could happen again!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023. Any new Zelda game is cause for celebration, but this one happens to be the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild. As such, fans have been waiting for this game ever since the Nintendo Switch launched, and hype surrounding the game is at an all-time high. Hopefully Nintendo can deliver when the sequel releases later this year!

What do you think of this amiibo functionality? Which of these Paraglider fabrics are you a fan of? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!