The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets New Switch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Nintendo has recently let loose a new update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms. Following its launch in early May, Nintendo soon after released a handful of updates for Tears of the Kingdom in the weeks after. Now, for the first time in over a month, a new patch for the latest Zelda game has arrived, although it's not fully apparent what it does.

As of this moment, update version 1.2.0 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is downloadable. For the most part, this patch has looked to fix a number of problems tied to quests while also implementing a new feature that lets players earn additional in-game items. In typical Nintendo fashion, the Japanese game developer has also been quite broad when it comes to its patch notes and has said that "several" other issues have been addressed to improve gameplay. It's not known what these problems might have been, but those in the game's community will surely start to figure out the specifics of these changes in the coming days.

Until then, can find the full patch notes for this new update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom attached down below.

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.



Additional Fixes