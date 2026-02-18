The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets First New Update in Months, Here’s What Changed

Nintendo has today released a new update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom across Switch and Switch 2 platforms. For the most part, patches for the latest mainline Zelda game have been nonexistent since 2023. The only time this changed was when Tears of the Kingdom launched last year on Switch 2, which resulted in it receiving a handful of updates in the wake of this release. And while it seemed like these patches had finally come to a close, Nintendo has unexpectedly let loose a new one today to improve the acclaimed Zelda title further.

Downloadable now, update version 1.4.3 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a pretty small one. The only major fix with this patch is tied to the Black Hinox at Hyrule Castle, which wasn’t appearing as defeated for some players. Other than this, Nintendo says that it has broadly addressed a number of other unnamed bugs in the game which should now lead to a better experience overall.

Moving forward, there’s a chance that this could be the final update that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ever receives. Unless Nintendo discovers more issues in the game that are in need of resolving, there’s no reason for the developer to continue patching the game. Instead, Nintendo is likely shifting its focus to the next major Zelda game, which still hasn’t been announced by the company just yet. As 2026 continues onward, though, perhaps we’ll hear about this inevitable project.

If you’re interested in checking out the full patch notes for this new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update, you can find them attached below.

General