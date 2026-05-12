Indiana Jones Is the First Switch 2 Port That Constantly Reminds You It’s a Switch Port (Review)

When it released for PC and Xbox Series X|S in late 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle delivered an impressive new, original adventure for fans to enjoy. And on May 12th, the game is finally playable on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles thanks to the new Switch 2 port. This version of the game brings the story, set following the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark, to Nintendo fans. And I had the opportunity to step into Dr. Jones’ shoes early to review the Switch 2 port of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

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Like prior versions of the game, the Switch 2 edition brings us a compelling new Indiana Jones adventure that’s faithful to the films that first brought that character to life. It’s got all the classic moments you might expect, including some scenes that revisit the original films. Being the Switch 2, this version also adds motion controls and, unfortunately, a few visual snags that took me back to playing ports on Switch 1. While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is perfectly playable on the Switch 2, it fell a bit short of the expectations that prior ports of big action titles set.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons An engaging Indiana Jones adventure on Nintendo’s handheld Some visual glitches & lag hold the game back at times Runs well overall on Switch 2 Motion controls sometimes feel like an afterthought Visuals look decent, especially in handheld

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle Does Just Fine on Switch 2, But I’ve Seen Better

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Since the Switch 2 came out last year, several major adventure games and action RPGs have released ports that weren’t possible on the older Switch. I’ve played my fair share of these, from Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. Those games set the bar for what the Switch 2 can do with adventure titles like these, and that left me feeling slightly underwhelmed by The Great Circle‘s performance in comparison.

The game opens with what will surely be a familiar scene to fans. As we revisit the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark, I was distracted by some bizarre issues with draw distance and shadows that took away from the cinematics and gameplay alike. These issues don’t typically impact the gameplay itself, but they did carry through the remainder of the game. My whip occasionally clipped through the walls I was scaling, and shadows flickered in and out of being in the background of cutscenes. Similarly, there was often a moment of lag when entering or exiting cutscenes, to the point that I worried the game was about to crash. It only actually crashed once, thankfully, but that’s nonetheless frustrating if your last checkpoint was a ways back.

That single crash aside, most of the issues were visual glitches or minor lag. By and large, the problems were minor and almost never negatively impacted gameplay. Even so, these visual snags and moments of lag did constantly remind me I was playing a Switch port of a game originally released for other platforms. That’s the first time I’ve had that experience with a Switch 2 port to date.

Fans Who Want a Portable Indiana Jones Experience Won’t Go Amiss with Its Switch 2 Port

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Visual snags aside, the Switch 2 edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a perfectly decent port. It delivers the engaging adventure and compelling fresh story that made the game popular with fans at launch. The overall graphics look decent, particularly in handheld mode, and the gameplay remains as fun as ever. If you want to step into Indiana Jones’ shoes on handheld, the Switch 2 edition will absolutely deliver. And it adds the bonus of motion controls, something that might up your immersion.

Alas, the motion controls did feel like a bit of an afterthought. They are primarily used for the whip, and aren’t as responsive as I would’ve liked. I definitely found that I preferred playing with my Pro Controller over using the motion controls. But there’s no denying that using the whip to scale walls or jump crevices with the motion controls is just plain fun.

Even if I wasn’t as impressed with The Great Circle on Switch 2 compared to other, similar ports, it was still an enjoyable experience. If you can get past minor visual weirdness and a smidge of lag, this version of the game will serve you well. And if you’re a Switch 2 only houseshold, there’s officially no need to miss out on this latest Indiana Jones adventure. But if I had the choice, I’d probably play this one on a platform with a big more processing power.

ComicBook received a Switch 2 copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for the purpose of this review.