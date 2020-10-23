Amazon Drops a One-Day Holiday Deal on Funko Pops and Games

Amazon Prime Day is over for 2020, but they're dropping "Holiday Dash" deals daily, and October 23rd has a big one on Funko Pops, Funko Games, Loungefly bags, and more. You can shop the entire Funko Amazon sale right here until the end of the day (or while supplies last). We've included a few of the standout Pop figures and games below - and stick around because this isn't the only Funko Pop deal going on today.

Hot Topic B2G1 Free Funko Sale

Note that Amazon's sale isn't the only big Funko sale in town today. Hot Topic launched a Black Friday preview sale today that includes a collection of B2G1 free Funko Pops. You can shop them all right here. Over 300 figures are included - even Hot Topic exclusives. Some standouts include this 10-inch Skeletor, the Dragon Ball Super Fused Zamasu (Enlargement) exclusive, this Resident Evil Tyrant exclusive, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pop Town.

Additional details on Hot Topic's Black Friday preview sale can be found here.

