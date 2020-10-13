(Photo: Comic Book)

The 1997 film Starship Troopers may be a sci-fi cult classic, but it hasn't been given much love as far as Funko Pops are concerned. There was a 2019 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Johnny Rico figure and a 2020 Emerald City Comic Con exclusive Tanker Bug, but that's where the collection ended - until now. Funko has released a full wave of Starship Troopers Pop figures, and we got a close look at them thanks to Funko and Entertainment Earth.

The Tanker Bug Pop returns to lead off the collection after Emerald City Comic Con was cancelled back in March. It's huge at 9-inches long x 7 1/2-inches wide x 5 1/4-inches tall. It also looks pretty fantastic - right down to the dusty matte deco. The Tanker Bug is still a limited edition Pop, and can be had here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for only $18 on sale.

The all-new standard Starship Troopers Funko Pop lineup includes Jean Rasczak, Ace Levy, Johnny Rico, Carl Jenkins, and a Warrior Bug. Entertainment Earth Pre-order links for each of the figures can be found below along with a gallery of images.

If you are unfamiliar with the film, a synopsis for Starship Troopers reads:

"From the bridge of the Fleet Battlestation Ticonderoga, with its sweeping galactic views, to the desolate terrain of planet Klendathu, teeming with shrieking, fire-spitting, brain-sucking special effects creatures, acclaimed director PAUL VERHOEVEN crafts a dazzling epic based on Robert A. Heinlein's classic sci-fi adventure. CASPER VAN DIEN, DINA MEYER, DENISE RICHARDS, JAKE BUSEY, NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, PATRICK MULDOON, and MICHAEL IRONSIDE star as the courageous soldiers who travel to the distant and desolate Klendathu system for the ultimate showdown between the species."

