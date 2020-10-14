Funko Drops New Ad Icons Pop Figures and Announces the Foodies Line

Funko's Ad Icons line features Pop figures of our favorite merchandising mascots. It's actually one of Funko's most popular lines, and they've just added new figures of Slush Puppie, Punchy From Hawaiian Punch, Mr. Peanut, and the Wienermobile. But that's not all!

Many of the Pop figures in the Ad Icons lineup are based on food brands, which is probably why Funko decided to double down with a new spin-off collection called "Foodies". It appears to make room for more options by giving our favorite snacks arms, legs and little faces. The first wave of Foodies Pops includes Spam, Coca-Cola, Hostess Donettes, Kool-Aid, and a Bob's Big Boy Pop Town.

Pre-orders for the new Funko Ad Icons and Foodies Pop figures are live via the links below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images. Note that there are several exclusives in the Ad Icons wave, including a Flocked (fuzzy) Slush Puppie figure at Target, a rare scented Slush Puppie Pop figure at Hot Topic, and a Baby Nut figure at Target. Don't forget that Planters recently killed off Mr. Peanut and replaced him with Baby Nut, who somehow aged 21 years in 2020 and became Peanut Jr.. It's been a weird year.

New Ad Icons Pop Figures:

New Foodie Pop Figures:

If the Pop figures above sell out on Amazon, you'll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth as well.

