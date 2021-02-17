Amazon 1-Day Hasbro and Nerf Sale: Marvel, Power Rangers, Board Games and More
Amazon's one-day Hasbro and Nerf toy sales usually happen around big shopping events, but they dropped one randomly on February 17th that's loaded with fun stuff. It includes major deals on board games, Nerf blasters, and figures/roleplay gear for Marvel, Power Rangers, and more.
You can shop Amazon's entire Hasbro and Nerf sale right here until the end of the day. However, we've singled out some standout items from the sale below broken down by category. Note the Falcon and the Winter Solider Marvel Legends shield replica - this is a relatively new release that has never been discounted before.
Marvel:
- Marvel Legends Series Avengers Falcon And Winter Soldier Captain America Shield - 30% off
- 9.5-inch Scale Thanos Action Figure - 23% off
- Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Collection 6-inch Marvel’s Sunspot Action Figure - 25% off
Nerf:
- Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor - 19% off
- Nerf N-Strike Elite Retaliator Blaster - 22% off
- NERF Zombie Strike Ghoulgrinder Blaster - 20% off
- NERF Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster - 23% off
- NERF Modulus Demolisher 2-in-1 Motorized Blaster - 30% off
Power Rangers:
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Morpher- 21% off
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X King Spin Saber - 25% off
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Monsters Mighty Morphin King Sphinx - 23% off
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Monsters Mighty Morphin Pumpkin Rapper - 20% off
Board Games:
- Hasbro Gaming Risk - 29% off
- Jenga - 29% off
- Monopoly Deal Card Game - 31% off
- Battleship with Planes - 35% off
- Clue - 18% off
Again, Amazon's Hasbro deal only lasts until the end of the day today, February 17th, and some of the items listed above might be removed if they sell out. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts.
