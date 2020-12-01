Amazon LEGO Holiday Sale: Star Wars, Super Mario, Friends and More
LEGO sets are fun to build of course, but they're also a great way to reduce stress in these difficult times. For these reasons and more, it's hard to go wrong with giving LEGO sets as a holiday gift, and Amazon has a sale going that will help you do just that. Dozens and dozens of LEGO sets are on sale right now, including popular releases in the Star Wars, Super Mario, Friends, and Harry Potter lineups.
You can browse through all of Amazon's LEGO deals right here, but we've picked out a selection of favorites below. Note that all of the Super Mario LEGO expansion sets are intended to be used with the Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360) Set, which is in stock here at Best Buy (backorder on Amazon).
- LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit - 20% off
- LEGO Star Wars 75267 Mandalorian Battle Pack - 10% off
- LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet 75277 Building Kit - 20% off
- LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet 75276 Building Kit - 20% off
- LEGO Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Duel on Mustafar 75269 - 20% off
- LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder 75271 - 20% off
- LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Obi-Wan’s Hut 75270 - 20% off
- LEGO Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter 75967 - 20% off
- LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive 75968 - 20% off
- LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set 71362 - 20% off
- LEGO Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set 71367 Building Kit - 20% off
- LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set 71364 - 20% off
- LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set 71365 - 20% off
- LEGO Super Mario Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set 71366 - 20% off
