Amazon LEGO Holiday Sale: Star Wars, Super Mario, Friends and More

LEGO sets are fun to build of course, but they're also a great way to reduce stress in these difficult times. For these reasons and more, it's hard to go wrong with giving LEGO sets as a holiday gift, and Amazon has a sale going that will help you do just that. Dozens and dozens of LEGO sets are on sale right now, including popular releases in the Star Wars, Super Mario, Friends, and Harry Potter lineups.

You can browse through all of Amazon's LEGO deals right here, but we've picked out a selection of favorites below. Note that all of the Super Mario LEGO expansion sets are intended to be used with the Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360) Set, which is in stock here at Best Buy (backorder on Amazon).

(Photo: LEGO)

If you really want to go big on LEGO this holiday, you'll find links to some of their biggest new releases below:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.