LEGO's Massive Rome Colosseum 9036-Piece Set is Available Now

LEGO's Black Friday 2020 event is on, and the brand new 10276 Colosseum set is the star of the show. It's the biggest LEGO set ever produced with an insane 9,036-pieces. To put that into perspective, the previous title holder was the 75192 Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon with a measly 7,541 pieces.

LEGO Colosseum Order Info and Black Friday Bonuses

A LEGO set based on Rome's iconic Colosseum would be popular regardless of its size (especially for fans of LEGO's Architecture line), but the fact that it contains the most pieces ever will dramatically increase the demand. What's more, it's priced at $549.99, which is $250 less than the UCS Millennium Falcon. VIPs will also get a free chariot (pictured below) if they purchase the set on Black Friday - which is today, November 27th (you can become a VIP right here - it's free to join). You can order the set here at the LEGO shop while they last.

Whenever LEGO releases a new titleholder in the "biggest set ever" category, they sell out quickly and become hard to find for some time afterwards. Odds are this will be true for the LEGO Colosseum set - especially since LEGO's Black Friday offers are also happening today. You can check out all of LEGO's Black Friday deals right here.

LEGO Colosseum Features

Given that the Colosseum has less complicated design features than the Millennium Falcon, the price difference isn't all that surprising. However, LEGO didn't cut corners when it comes to detail. The model features 3 stories that include Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns, reproductions of the travertine paving stones and olive trees, three different shades of brick to replicate different columns, and more. You can take a closer look in the video and image gallery below.

The architectural accuracy is also there. For example, it features 80 ‘ribs’ in the spectator stands - the exact same number as the actual Colosseum. They even replicated the build experience:

"The build experience has even been expertly created to match the same process as the original, with the “wooden” LEGO arena being the last build to be placed on the LEGO model, as it has been in the 1990s."

When complete, the LEGO Colosseum measures over 10.5” (27cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide, and 23.5” (59cm) deep. Not a record breaker in terms of overall size, but it will still be the centerpiece of any room that you put it in.

