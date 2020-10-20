LEGO's Huge Batman 1989 Batwing 76161 Set Goes on Sale Tonight

Following the success of the 3308-piece Batmobile set (76139) last year, LEGO is diving into Tim Burton's iconic 1989 Batman film once again with a new set based on the Batwing (76161). The Batwing clocks in at 2363-pieces and includes features like a removable canopy, a fully detailed interior, and 3 minifigures - two of which are exclusive. If you want to add it to your collection, your first chance is happening tonight October 20th - 21st. Here's what you need to know...

The Batwing set measures over 4” (11cm) high, 20” (52cm) long and 22” (58cm) wide when complete. It includes minifigures of Michael Keaton's Batman, Jack Nicholson's Joker, and Lawrence the Boombox Goon. It also includes tons of detail and even a few Easter eggs - like a screen featuring The Joker’s gas balloons and a 'Bat Engine' label on the vehicle’s engine. A stand with placard will set the Batwing up for display on a table, though LEGO also includes a bracket for wall mounting.

The LEGO 1989 Batwing (76161) set will be available to order for VIPs here at the LEGO Shop for $199.99 starting tomorrow October 21st. Odds are the set will go on sale starting tonight 12am EST (9pm PST October 20th). Keep in mind that the set will be a VIP exclusive until the general release on November 1st. If you aren't a LEGO VIP yet, you can sign up here - it's free to join.

If you missed out, last year's Batmobile set is currently in stock here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $249.95. Grab that while you can because it will probably be harder to get as we approach the holidays.

Additional images of the Batwing LEGO set can be found in the gallery below.

