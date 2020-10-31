LEGO's First Sesame Street Set Launches Tonight

LEGO's first ever Sesame Street set is about to drop thanks to their Ideas crowdsourcing platform. The 1,2,3 Sesame Street (21324) set will take adult fans back to their childhood with six minifigures of classic characters and memorable locations from the show. It also includes 1367-pieces - a number that will keep The Count occupied for quite some time.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the new LEGO Sesame Street set, including the release date, price, and features. You'll also find a gallery of images that show off some of the hidden details.

LEGO 1,2,3 Sesame Street Release Date and Price

The LEGO 1,2,3 Sesame Street 21324 set will be available here at the LEGO Shop starting at 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight October 31st - November 1st. It's priced at $119.99 and will be available to everyone - not just VIPs. A quick sell out is highly likely on this one, so you might want to stay up late to grab it. If you don't want to wait for a restock, you'll be able to find it here on eBay.

LEGO 1,2,3 Sesame Street Features

LEGO and Sesame Street fans have Ivan Guerrero to thank for bringing this concept to the LEGO Ideas platform. As noted, it features 1367-pieces, and five brand new minifigure molds of - Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Bert, Ernie, and Oscar the Grouch. There are even figures of Slimey the Worm, Dorothy the Goldfish, Radar the Teddy Bear, and Rubber Ducky. When complete it measures 9.4” (24cm) high, 14.2” (36.2cm) wide and 8.2” (21cm) deep.

The building elements include Bert and Ernie’s apartment, Elmo’s bedroom, Big Bird's nest, and Hooper's store. The interiors are loaded with fun accessories and Easter eggs that nostalgic fans might remember from the show. The fact that it's geared towards adult LEGO fans is great - something that kids and their parents can enjoy working on together. Plus, the price is pretty reasonable for a set of this size - especially since it contains so much new stuff.

You can take a closer look at the set in the video and image gallery below.

It’s building and moving day on 1, 2, 3 Sesame Street… 🏘️https://t.co/RdjIt62N88 pic.twitter.com/obDCexuXPa — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 22, 2020

