Anime Blu-ray Bestsellers Get a Huge Amazon Sale

Amazon loves a good anime Blu-ray sale, and they've cooked up a solid one today with hundreds of top selling anime titles marked down by as much as 70%. Among the deals you'll find plenty of movies and complete series sets.

You can shop the entire Amazon anime Blu-ray sale right here while it lasts. Below you'll find a handful of standout titles from the collection:

On a related note, Studio Ghibli, GKIDS and Shout Factory have released limited edition SteelBook Blu-rays for director Hayao Miyazaki's classic animated films Ponyo, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

Ponyo (Amazon) and Howl's Moving Castle (Amazon) launched back in May and are currently sold out or on backorder (keep tabs on the links for restocks). However, Kiki's Delivery Service and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind are still available in pre-order. Details can be found below.

Kiki's Delivery Service - Pre-Order on Amazon ($21.09 - arrives on August 25th): "From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes the beloved coming-of-age story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt. It is tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside village, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation. Don't miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world, featuring the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds."

Special Features:

Includes Full Color [4-, 6-, 8-] Page Booklet

Ursula's Painting

Original Japanese Storyboards

Original Japanese Trailers

Creating Kiki's Delivery Service

Producer's Perspective: Collaborating with Miyazaki

Scoring Miyazaki

Behind the Microphone

The Locations of Kiki's Delivery Service

Kiki & Jiji

Flying with Kiki & Beyond

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind - Pre-Order on Amazon ($21.49 - arrives on August 25th): "Experience the film that launched the Academy Award-winning career of one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation, Hiyao Miyazaki! After a global war, the seaside kingdom known as the Valley of the Wind remains one of the last strongholds on Earth untouched by a poisonous jungle and the powerful insects that guard it. Led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, the people of the Valley engage in an epic struggle to restore the bond between humanity and Earth. Like Hiyao Miyazaki's Spirited Away and Ponyo, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind will dazzle your senses with its intricately imagined storytelling and stunning animation!"

Special Features:

Includes Full Color [4-, 6-, 8-] Page Booklet

Original Japanese Storyboards

Behind the Studio - Discover the film's fantastic origins in this fascinating documentary, Including interviews with Hayo Miyazaki

