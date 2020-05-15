Avatar: The Last Airbender Complete Series SteelBook Blu-ray Box Set Is 37% Off

Nickelodeon‘s legendary Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is available to stream on Netflix, but superfans might be interested in a special 15th anniversary SteelBook Blu-ray release that includes a lot of material that you won’t be able to stream (it will also be there for you when, inevitably, the series leaves Netflix). What’s more, the box set is massively discounted and currently sitting at an all-time low price.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series, 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Collection includes three SteelBook Blu-ray designs by artist Caleb Thomas highlighting Aang’s Water, Earth, and Fire skills (Katara and Toph are also represented on the back of the cases). This gorgeous Steelbook triptych comes in a slipcase and includes a ton of special features (a complete breakdown is available below). At the time of writing, it’s on sale here at Amazon for only $61.40, which is 37% off the list price and an all-time low.

If the SteelBook artwork isn’t a must-have for you, keep in mind that you can order the Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection Blu-ray here on Amazon for $56.96. The series are also available individually on Amazon for $26.99 and $27.74 at Amazon respectively.

The complete list of special features on the Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook edition are as follows:

Seasons:

Book One: Water: Season 1 – 20 episodes – Aired 2/21/05 – 12/2/05

Book Two: Earth: Season 2 – 18 episodes – Aired 3/17/06 – 12/1/06

Book Three: Fire: Season 3 – 16 episodes – Aired 9/21/07 – 7/19/08

Book One: Water:

Behind the Scenes Kung Fu Featurette

The Making of Avatar – From Real Life to Animation

Behind the Scenes: The Voices of Avatar

Ask the Creators Featurette

Original Uncut Animatic – Episode # 15: Bato of the Water Tribe

4 Audio Commentaries with Creator, Cast & Crew -Features Dee Bradley Baker (voices of Momo and Appa), Ben Wynn (sound effects), Aaron Ehasz (Head Writer) and Co-Creators: Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino

Behind the Scenes with the Avatar Cast & Crew

Avatar Pilot Episode with Audio Commentary

The Making of Avatar – Inside the Sound Studios

The Making of Avatar – Inside the Korean Animation Studios

Book Two: Earth:

Original Uncut Animatic – Episode # 21: The Avatar State

7 Audio Commentaries by Creators, Cast & Crew

Interview with Creators and M. Night Shyamalan

The Essence of Bending with Bryan Konietzko and Sifu Kisu

Avatar Super Deformed Shorts – Bending Battle, Swamp Skiin’ Throwdown, School Time Shipping

Escape From the Spirit World: Animated Graphic Novel

Book Three: Fire:

11 Audio Commentaries by Creators, Cast & Crew

The Women of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Book 3 Finale Pencil Test Animation

Into the Fire Nation at San Diego Comic-Con

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.