Baby Yoda Mugs Don't Get Better Than This

The Child (aka Baby Yoda) from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian has been a popular subject for drinkware released in 2020, but most of the designs have been simple prints on standard coffee-style mugs. The only exceptions that we know of are the Baby Yoda Geeki Tikis and this outstanding figural version. Indeed, the inevitable Baby Yoda head mug is now a reality, and it's better than we expected. It's going to be great for coffee, but even better for broth. Imagine Baby Yoda sipping out of one - how cute would that be?

Pre-orders for The Mandalorian The Child / Baby Yoda mug are live here at Merchoid for $30.99 with free shipping slated for January. Grab one while you can, because we wouldn't be surprised if these sell out in pre-order. While you're at it, check out the Baby Yoda stress ball ($16.99) and the Baby Yoda lamp ($45.99) Merchoid got in today.

Speaking of cute new Baby Yoda items, a little Baby Yoda planter was recently released that features Baby Yoda raveling in his little pod with a succulent. It's fake, so don't worry about keeping it alive. You can put the Baby Yoda succulent planter anywhere in your home to brighten up the space. At the time of writing, it's sold out here at Box Lunch priced at for $15.92 (20% off), but keep tabs on that link for a restock. A Chia Pet version is also available here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99.

