Baby Yoda Is Now a Succulent Planter

Disney's desire to keep The Child - aka Baby Yoda - a secret for their Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian meant that merchandising got off to a slow start. However, they've made up for lost time in a big way, and we are now firmly in that merchandising saturation point where things get weird. This little Baby Yoda succulent planter is super adorable though.

As you can see, Baby Yoda is now traveling in his little pod with a succulent. It's fake, so don't worry about keeping it alive. You can put the Baby Yoda succulent planter anywhere in your home to brighten up the space. At the time of writing, it's available here at Box Lunch on sale for $15.92 (20% off). However, if you have a green thumb, there is another option...

NECA took over the iconic Chia Pet brand in 2018, and they've been giving the lineup of quirky planters a pop culture makeover ever since. Recently they produced an adorable Baby Yoda version that's available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for August. Once again, it features Baby Yoda in its little transport pod surrounded by green plants.

