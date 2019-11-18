Massive One-Day Black Friday Deals on Sony and Beats Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Live

If you’re shopping for noise-canceling headphones this holiday, there are options from Sony and Beats that have Black Friday deals going on right now. Just keep in mind that both of the deals featured below will expire at the end of the day today, November 18th – or while supplies last.

The first deal is happening on the Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones (extra bass), which are available here as a one-day Gold Box deal on Amazon for only $128. That’s 48% off the list price and an all-time low by around $70. Note that these aren’t Sony’s top-of-the-line noise cancelling headphones, but they’re still pretty fantastic, and this price is going to be impossible to beat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second deal is a one-day Best Buy Doorbuster on the Beats Studio3, which is available right here in Gray, Crystal Blue, and Desert Sand colors for $199.99 (43% off). Again, this is another monster deal – around $80 off the previous all-time low price.

Note that all of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals that are available today can be found here broken down by category (there are some really big deals on TVs happening right now). You can browse through Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 sale preview ad right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.