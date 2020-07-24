Blizzard's SDCC 2020 Exclusives are Live: Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, StarCraft and More

Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating San Diego Comic-Con 2020 aka Comic-Con@Home with a lineup of exclusive apparel and collectibles based on World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Hearthstone. These items include t-shirts, hoodies, pins, art prints, figures, and even Overwatch Hot Wheels toys.

You can shop Blizzard's entire selection of SDCC 2020 exclusives right here while they last. Use the toolbar to break down the collection by game. Blizzard is also running a free shipping promotion until Monday, July 27th at 11:59pm ET (8:59pm PT) when you use the code BLIZZFS at checkout. You can take a closer look at some of the best exclusives via the gallery below.

Note that Blizzard's Overwatch Hot Wheels collection is a 10-pack assortment of rides featuring Reinhardt, Tracer, Roadhog, Soldier: 76, and D.Va. The set is listed here at the Blizzard Gear Store for $19.99, but sold out at the time of writing. Keep tabs on that link for a restock.

