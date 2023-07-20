Blue Beetle Releases New TV Spot as Comic-Con Begins

Blue Beetle revealed a new TV spot and this one focuses on Jaime Reyes's emotional journey in the film. Xolo Maridueña stars as the DC Comics superhero, and he's showing off the full range of this young kid in his performance. Reyes got chosen by the scarab after a chance encounter at work. Blue Beetle makes no secret that the focus is on family in this superhero movie. All of his household's spirited reactions to his transformation have equal parts of horror and comedy in them. For the first time, some later parts of the film's climactic battle are there for everyone to see. Check out the latest Blue Beetle TV spot for yourself!

In a recent interview with MovieMaker, director Angel Manuel Soto said that these emotional beats between Jaime and his family were the core of this movie. The TV spot absolutely hammers those themes home. "Without having superpowers, the family goes to every length to protect their kid," Soto revealed. "The love of Jaime's family helps him finish his journey and his arc." Maridueña quickly adds, "Really, it is the love that you have for your family that trumps all."

The universe has sent him a gift. #BlueBeetle – Only in theaters August 18. pic.twitter.com/Mu6lb0QGFK — Blue Beetle (@bluebeetle) July 19, 2023

Energy Surrounding Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle might be following The Flash, but the energy around this one is different from longtime fans. James Gunn's DC tenure has just begun, and he loves what he's seen from the movie so far. Maridueña spoke to Total Film about the executive's excitement about Blue Beetle and what it could mean for the character as the new DCU begins in earnest.

"I just remember James Gunn has this really excited energy to him all the time," Maridueña explained to the outlet. "But them coming into this position of the movie already being made, and then being like, 'All right [mimes rifling through a filing cabinet as if rummaging through the movie], let's see what we have here' – it was very rewarding for them to actually respond well to it and enjoy it. They had their notes here and there story-wise, but I think, in capturing the essence of Jaime and the Reyes family, [they] think we did a really great job."

What Does the Future Hold For Blue Beetle?

With so much of DC's future in flux, a lot of people have wondered what this means for Blue Beetle. Well, if the director and his star have their way, there's a long list of stories to tell with Jaime and his family.

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto told Total Film not too long ago. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," Soto continued. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

What Is Blue Beetle Up Against?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

