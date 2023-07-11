Blue Beetle Trailer Reveals New Look at Main Villain Carapax

The second trailer for DC's Blue Beetle make its debut on Tuesday, continuing to chronicle the story of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). Fans are not only eager to see Jaime's unconventional origin story, but how he fits into the larger DC Universe — and as the new trailer reveals, that will include a fight against a formidable foe.

The second Blue Beetle trailer shows multiple looks at Conrad Carapax / Carapax the Indestructable Man (Raoul Max Trujillo), the right-hand man of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) who will be facing off against Jaime in Blue Beetle. In particular, it shows the birth of Carapax's supersuit, which appears to be have been spawned from the Scarab that gives Jaime his powers.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

Who Is DC's Carapax?

Created by Len Wein and Paris Cullins in 1986's Blue Beetle #1, Conrad Carapax is actually a rival of the very first Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett. An archaeologist who discovers a secret laboratory tied to the Kord family, Carapax is accidentally bonded with a robot in the laboratory, and subsequently goes on a killing spree. He went toe-to-toe with Blue Beetle multiple times over, and was later used as the basis of a robot army for the Hakke-Bruton company.

What Is the Blue Beetle Movie About?

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny, Becky G as the voice of the Scarab, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Will Blue Beetle Be in the New DCU?

In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Jaime as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects. With a Booster Gold Max-exclusive series confirmed to be in the works, and both Jaime and his predecessor Ted Kord having ties to the time-traveling heroes, we'll have to see if that ends up being a contender.

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," director Angel Manuel Soto revealed in a recent interview. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto continued to reveal that there are plans for a Blue Beetle trilogy. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.