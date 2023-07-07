Blue Beetle Movie Funko Pop Figures Have Arrived

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following some fantastic action figures from McFarlane Toys, Funko has launched their first wave of Pop figures and SODA based on the upcoming DC Comics film Blue Beetle. Not surprisingly, the wave focuses on the basics with Pop figures of Blue Beetle, Jamie Reyes, and the villain Conrad Carapax. A breakdown of these new Pop figures and where to find them can be found below along with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. Note that the exclusive list is updating, and links will be added when they go live.

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle in a film directed by Angel Manuel Solo. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series. In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, James Gunn referred to Jaime as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn said at the time.