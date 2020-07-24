Bugs Bunny Celebrates 80 Years With a Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

Yesterday during their Comic-Con@Home / San Diego Comic-Con 2020 panel, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment officially revealed that they will celebrate 80 years of Bugs Bunny with a Limited Edition Blu-ray / Digital box set that will certainly delight Looney Tunes fans.

The full contents of the set haven't been revealed, but we do know that it contains 60 remastered cartoons on 3 discs. Twenty of those cartoons have been released in HD before and are deemed as "essential" Bugs Bunny. The remaining 40 cartoons have either never been remastered or presented in the proper Academy aspect ratio. The set will also include bonus features (new and old) along with tons of shorts.

Finally, the Bugs Bunny Blu-ray box set packaging will include a booklet, card, and what appears to be a glittery Diamond Collection Bugs Bunny Funko Pop that's exclusive to this set.

Pre-orders for the Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray set are available here on Amazon for $74.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period (a discount is likely). Given that this is a limited edition set that will definitely sell out, you'll want to lock one down while you can. The Amazon listing doesn't include a ship date at the time of writing, but it is expected to arrive on November 3rd.

Granted, 60 cartoons falls well short of a Bugs Bunny complete collection, but it does appear to be something of a "best of". It might be that a complete collection was near impossible to do, or the final product would have been too expensive. Fingers crossed we'll see a second volume down the line.

