First Look at Diamond Select Toys's Human Torch Bust

Diamond Selection Toys have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their upcoming Human Torch 1/6th-scale bust. The bust, set to retail for $130, is designed by Chris Sears and sculpted by Anissa Tchoub. The six-inch (ish) statue sees Johnny "flamed on," throwing a fireball with a trail of flames behind it, and some of the details of his Fantastic Four costume visible on the translucent red plastic. Unlike many Torch depictions, which show him as a fairly featureless red figure, this one gives us a face and even hair -- which is on fire, too, because apparently Johnny uses an alcohol-based hair care product.

This is the latest Fantastic Four merch to come out of Diamond Select Toys, not long after the announcement of a 1/2-scale Thing bust and a set of Mini-Mates. That's a lot of love for Marvel's first family, who haven't had a movie or animated series in a while, and so haven't been as much of a priority as characters who have been big parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can see the images here.

The bust is being created in cooperation with Gentle Giant Ltd, and is set for a summer 2023 release.

Here's how Diamond Select Toys describes it:

Marvel Comic Human Torch 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Flame on! The Human Torch winds up a flaming fireball in this new 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this detailed bust of the hot-headed Fantastic Four member is cast in translucent resin, allowing the light to shine through. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Chris Sears, sculpted by Anissa Tchoub!

Mini-Bust SRP: $130.00

Pre-orders open 12/23 at Diamondselecttoys.com

Shipping Summer 2023