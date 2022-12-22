First Look at Diamond Select Toys's Human Torch Bust

By Russ Burlingame

Diamond Selection Toys have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their upcoming Human Torch 1/6th-scale bust. The bust, set to retail for $130, is designed by Chris Sears and sculpted by Anissa Tchoub. The six-inch (ish) statue sees Johnny "flamed on," throwing a fireball with a trail of flames behind it, and some of the details of his Fantastic Four costume visible on the translucent red plastic. Unlike many Torch depictions, which show him as a fairly featureless red figure, this one gives us a face and even hair -- which is on fire, too, because apparently Johnny uses an alcohol-based hair care product.

This is the latest Fantastic Four merch to come out of Diamond Select Toys, not long after the announcement of a 1/2-scale Thing bust  and a set of Mini-Mates. That's a lot of love for Marvel's first family, who haven't had a movie or animated series in a while, and so haven't been as much of a priority as characters who have been big parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The bust is being created in cooperation with Gentle Giant Ltd, and is set for a summer 2023 release.

Here's how Diamond Select Toys describes it:

Marvel Comic Human Torch 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Flame on! The Human Torch winds up a flaming fireball in this new 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this detailed bust of the hot-headed Fantastic Four member is cast in translucent resin, allowing the light to shine through. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Chris Sears, sculpted by Anissa Tchoub!

Mini-Bust          SRP: $130.00

Pre-orders open 12/23 at Diamondselecttoys.com

Shipping Summer 2023

