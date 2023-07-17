Check Out A First Look at Diamond Select Toys’ X-23 Mini-Bust (Exclusive)

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their new 1/7 scale mini-bust based on Marvel Comics character X-23. Laura Kinney, first introduced in 2003, was created using Wolverine’s genetic material, giving her his abilities (but only two claws rather than three). The character appeared in Logan, prompting some fans to wonder whether Dafne Keen might return to the role in Deadpool 3, since it seems to be a multiverse parody, and even without a timeline that makes sense, the “rule of cool” seems to be what is driving the film.

Pre-orders for the mini-bust will open on July 21, and don’t be surprised if you can see a sample model at the Diamond Select Toys booth at Comic Con International in San Diego.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diamond is going hard on X-Men right now, with a diorama of Rogue, with a look inspired by her ’90s costume and X-Men: The Animated Series vibe. That series is returning, picking up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, with Magneto now leading the X-Men after Professor X left for Shi’ar space in the original show’s series finale.

X-Men are also heading into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too, now that Disney owns Fox and the rights are clear. The first will be Deadpool 3, but expect more X-Men to show up in the not-too-distant future, especially if the Multiverse Saga continues to disappoint at the box office and Disney feels like they need an easy win for the MCU.

You can see the official description of the mini-bust, and another photo, below.

Marvel Comic X-23 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Like father, like clone! The all-new Wolverine gets an all-new bust in the 1/7 scale mini-bust line from DST! Laura Kinney, a.k.a. X-23, wears her new comic-based Wolverine costume and flashes her twin claws in this beautiful new 6-inch-tall sculpture, atop an X-Men logo base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!

Mini-Bust SRP: $90.00

Pre-orders open 7/21 at Diamondselecttoys.com

Shipping Q1 2024