Toy Fair: Funko Reveals ‘Cheers’ POPs

The lovable crew of Cheers is coming to the world of Funko POPs, and now we have our first look at the lovable cast thanks to Toy Fair.

Funko started their barrage of new unveilings for Toy Fair 2019, and one of the biggest reveals included Cheers, the classic sitcom that took place around a staple bar in Boston. As you can see int eh first image (which is just concepts of the POPs), the first wave includes bar owner Sam Malone (with a baseball in his hand), lovable mailman Cliff (with a beer in his hand), Diane (holding a book), bar staple Norm (holding a beer as well), and Woody, who is washing out a mug. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the whole crew in the image below.

These are some of the most trademark cast members, though there are a few missing characters that fans will hope to see later on. The biggest ones are Carla Tortelli, Rebecca Howe, Coach Ernie Pantusso, and of course Frasier Crane. That last one might be related to a (fingers crossed here) future Frasier line of POPs, since the character was later spun out into his own show which also was immensely successful.

Cheers ran from 1982 to 1993, and starred Ted Danson (Sam), Shelley Long (Diane), Rhea Perlman (Carla), George Wendt (Norm), Kirstie Alley (Rebecca), Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), John Ratzenberger (Cliff), Woody Harrelson (Woody), Bebe Neuwirth (Lilith), and Nicholas Colasanto (Coach).

Are you excited about the new Cheers POPs? Let us know in the comments, and also let us know what other shows and classic franchises you want to see Funko take on.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!