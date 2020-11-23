Columbia Star Wars: The Mandalorian Jacket Collection Is Launching Soon

Columbia Sportswear has collaborated with Disney and Lucasfilm on five limited edition Star Wars jacket collections over the years, including an Empire Strikes Back crew jacket in 2018 and range of jackets for The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. For their 2020 installment, the choice was clear - a collection based on Mando (Din Djarin) and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) from the massive Disney+ hit Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

All of Columbia's Star Wars gear sold out quickly after launch, and the same will likely be true of their Mandalorian collection. That having been said, you'll find out all of the details you need about the collection below, along with info on when and where you'll be able to pre-order.

Columbia Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection Details and Prices

Columbia's Star Wars: The Mandalorian jacket collection will actually include five pieces: the Interchange Hybrid Jacket, heavyweight hoodie, and helmet gaiter that are based on The Mandlorian's Beskar armor, a Baby Yoda jacket for kids (complete with floppy ears), and a Baby Yoda bunting for babies. Here's the breakdown of features and pricing:

The Mandalorian Interchange Hybrid Jacket ($300): A special edition vest and jacket combo that's inspired by Mando's armor. Features include a durable canvas and softshell construction with lightweight insulation and a powerful Omni-HeatT 3D thermal-reflective lining. The combo can be worn separately or together.

The Mandalorian Helmet Gaiter ($40). Features include a coded message written in Mando’a on the fleece lining and a Mudhorn signet on the back label. The fabric is water-resistant fabric with a fleece lining and stretchy, soft shell construction.

The Mandalorian Heavyweight Hoodie ($120): A special-edition hoodie inspired by the Mandalorian’s armor that features a tonal Mando’a message.

The Child Bunting ($50). Features microfleece and and ultra-soft Sherpa lining and super adorable Baby Yoda ears.

The Child Jacket ($75-$80): A special-edition jacket for kids that features a water-resistant shell and Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining as well as a Sherpa fleece hood. Fan features include a hood with stowable ears, a snackable Sorgan frog label, coded messages written in Mando’a, and a graphic screen print of Baby Yoda.

Columbia Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection Release Date and Pre-Orders

If you're sold on one or more of these Star Wars styles Columbia's The Mandalorian collection will be available to order here at the Columbia website starting at 9:01pm PST December 3rd (12:01am EST December 4th). Again, these styles are expected to sell out in a heartbeat, so you'll want to mark your calendar and be ready at launch time. If your style sells out, odds are you'll be able to find it shortly after launch here on eBay.

Personally, we're loving the pieces based on Mando's armor. We appreciate subtle fandom styles. Honestly though these are sharp looking even if you don't know anything about a Star War.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes air each Friday.

