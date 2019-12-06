Columbia Launches Star Wars Light Side and Dark Side Jackets for The Rise of Skywalker

Columbia released a line of limited edition winter jackets inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back in 2016, and they followed those up with jackets inspired by the outfits worn by Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back in 2017. Both series sold out quickly despite their high price tags.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to hit theaters on December 20th, Columbia has returned to their Star Wars collection with new jackets inspired by the Light Side and Dark Side of the Force. The designs include Rebel and Imperial details respectively, along with Easter eggs like Aurebesh text that can be translated to reveal famous quotes from the films and Death Star / X-Wing vehicle IDs. There are even schematics for lightsabers printed on the lining. This is in addition to all of the tech that Columbia packs into their jackets to keep you dry and warm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can grab the Light Side jacket here and the Dark Side jacket here for $200. Unfortunately, the larger sizes are selling super fast, and there’s no telling if there will be a restock. However, you can still get the jackets here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium. Note that Mark Hamill signed 25 jackets that were made available in select stores for $900. Odds are some of those will end up here on eBay as well. You should also keep in mind that there’s a cheaper Star Wars jacket option available right now that’s pretty spectacular…

Indeed, this officially licensed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Hoth-style jacket is going to be warmer than the inside of a tauntaun. You can order one right here for $145.99 with shipping and taxes included. That’s less than half of the price of the $400 version Columbia released a couple of years back, and it’s a more faithful replica to boot.

Features include double-insulated body lining, a full waist-to-neck zip, and a faux fur-lined hood. As noted, it also appears to be a pretty faithful replica, though it has been confirmed that the Hoth coat Han Solo wore in Empire is actually brown not blue (it appears blue). Even Columbia opted for the blue color with their version, but offered a brown version signed by Harrison Ford for a whopping $1,980.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.