Elf Gets New Shirt Collection From RSVLTS

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year is Elf, the Will Ferrell-starring comedy about a human who accidentally finds himself living among elves at the North Pole, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, RSVLTS has released a new batch of items honoring the classic. Given that Ferrell's Buddy the Elf had a flair for dressing extravagantly, this new line of apparel honors his more outlandish outfits yet offers more casual ways of embracing those ensembles, merely adorning the items with representations of the figure as opposed to embracing that extravagance. Whichever style you choose, you're sure to be the hit at parties or around the office this holiday season. You can head to the RSVLTS website to grab these Elf items now.

These new Elf shirts aren't the only ways to honor the spirit of the season thanks to RSVLTS, as their holiday shop has items honoring The Nightmare Before Christmas, Star Wars, Disney, and more.

The new items in the Elf collection are as follows:

(Photo: RSVLTS)

Buddy's Favorite Things (also available as a longsleeve)

We like this shirt! This shirt's our favorite! From North Pole creatures to a guiding snow globe, his famous hat to a Clausometer full of Christmas spirit, this festive design features lots of little things that hold big meaning to Buddy the Elf. And as if it couldn't get any sweeter, we threw in some maple syrup... after all, it is one of the four main food groups. You'd have to be a cotton-headed ninny muggins not to grab this one.



(Photo: RSVLTS)

We Can Take 'Em

"Where'd you say you were from?" Son of a nutcracker! These guys are bad news. Luckily, your new affable ally is packing the most elf-lectrifying snowball-throwing arm this side of the North Pole. Be a holiday hero in this KUNUFLEX tribute to the epic Central Park showdown that made Buddy the Elf and Michael instant besties. One got away? Wait for it...

(Photo: RSVLTS)

A Little of Elf-rything

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." But wearing this shirt is a close second. Featuring Buddy the Elf, Leon, Arctic Puffin, Mr. Narwhal, SANTAAA (the real one, not the one who smells like beef and cheese), and more sweet treats than you can fit in a stocking, if it was in Elf, it's probably on this KUNUFLEX collage. Aww, does that raccoon need a hug? Know what, let's just leave him be.



You can head to the RSVLTS website to grab these Elf items now.

Which shirts will you be adding to your collection? Let us know in the comments!