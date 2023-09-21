New Hocus Pocus Collection From RSVLTS Available Now

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Hocus Pocus, a movie that was initially met with underwhelming results from audiences, but has become a pop-culture juggernaut that grows only more popular each year. Now that we're inching ever closer to October, various retailers have found new ways to celebrate the movie and its Sanderson sisters, though a number of these items are relegated to being kept in your home. Luckily, RSVLTS has released an all-new batch of Hocus Pocus shirts that will allow you to show your love of the Disney film wherever you go, which join their previously released roster of items honoring the adventure. You can head to RSVLTS now to check out the new collection.

The new Hocus Pocus shirts from RSVLTS are as follows:

Hocus Pocus - Magic and Mayhem

Retro Halloween imagery (as in a few decades) meets retro Halloween witches (as in a few centuries) on this vintage-style tribute to all things Disney's Hocus Pocus. From pumpkins to potions to the smirking sisters themselves, the black cat is out of the bag on this one. Guess it's fitting that those cages are kind of... tubular.



Hocus Pocus - Bolts and Broomsticks

Your favorite trio of witchy women is taking your style to scary new heights. Disney's Sanderson sisters combine flight and fright as they ride through a storm of supernatural powers on this KUNUFLEX buttondown. You might say this shirt is... electri-flying. (See what we did there?)



Hocus Pocus – This Spells Trouble

Disney's Sanderson sisters give off sinister stares on this creepy yet colorful buttondown. Featuring eerie symbols, potions, cauldrons, and more hovering over a cemetery backdrop, taking on Spooky Season without this KUNUFLEX concoction would be a grave mistake.



While it has become an annual tradition among many households to revisit the family-friendly adventure every October, one of the reasons the film struggled initially was because it landed in theaters in the summer. This isn't to say that spooky movies can't still be major hits when released in the summer months, but this particular summer saw the release of Jurassic Park, a cinematic event that dominated movie theaters for months. Additionally, with the home-video market being a far cry from what it is today, there was a longer turnaround for the film to land on VHS and before it started earning broadcasts on various networks.

The fan base of the film is so strong, in fact, that passion for the concept resulted in last year's Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

