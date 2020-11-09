Funko Launches a Pop Based On Baby Yoda's Disturbing New Snack

Last week's episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian entitled "Chapter 10: The Passenger" served up a new favorite snack for The Child (aka Baby Yoda), but some fans found it to be a bit disturbing (spoilers!). Sure, Baby Yoda is cute and everything, but so was the frog lady. Let's just say that chowing down on the entire future of a species is generally frowned upon.

Still, the scenes featuring Baby Yoda with the frog lady's egg canister were tailor made for a Funko Pop figure, so it's no surprise that one has been delivered for week 3 of Mando Mondays. Here's a look:

The Baby Yoda with egg canister Funko Pop figure will be available to pre-order starting today, November 9th, at 1pm PST (4pm EST). When it does arrive, you'll find it here at Entertainment Earth. Odds are it will also be available here on Amazon and here at Walmart at that time.

Here's hoping that Funko doesn't make a Pop figure based on the other snack featured in this episode of The Mandalorian. If you're grossed out by spiders (especially giant ones from space), odds are this scene was way worse for you than Baby Yoda eating the frog lady's eggs. Clearly, what Baby Yoda eats isn't personal, because Baby Yoda will eat anything.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+ now.

