Star Wars: The Mandalorian Viewers Warn Arachnophobes About Skin-Crawling Space Spiders in Chapter 10
The latest installment of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 10: The Passenger," is giving arachnophobes the heebie-jeebies. In the season 2 episode from Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) agrees to escort a frog-like passenger (Misty Rosas) to the estuary moon of Trask, where her husband can fertilize the last eggs of their line. Frog Lady's husband knows where Djarin can find more Mandalorians, who will guide him towards reuniting the egg-eating Child with his kind. When a pair of New Republic X-wings force the Razor Crest's crash-landing on an icy planet, the bounty hunter soon discovers the marooned trio are tangled in a web of Krykna — spider-like creatures crawling out of designs from The Empire Strikes Back.
Djarin manages to blast his way out of the skin-crawling situation — saving his Force-powerful Foundling and their amphibian hitchhiker — but "The Passenger" left Mandalorian fans disturbed by the snow-covered caves of creepy-crawlies:
"Do not watch The Mandalorian if you have a fear of spiders," warned one viewer on Twitter. Writes another, "Wouldn't recommend watching this week's episode if you're deathly afraid of spiders."
TO ALL UNSUSPECTING ARACHNOPHOBIC #Mandalorian FANS LIKE ME:
PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT ABOUT 50% OF THE LATEST EPISODE IS UNWATCHABLE BECAUSE OF SPACE SPIDERS 😭#TheMandalorian #mandalorian #PSA #arachnophobia— Lotte (@Elfje__Twaalfje) November 6, 2020
The "space spiders" left many fans unnerved. In a tweet addressed to Lucasfilm, one viewer writes, "I would like to never see those ice spiders again, thank you very much."
Others still are taking to Twitter with "CWs," or content warnings, notifying Mandalorian viewers that the episode takes a horrifying turn with a swarm of Krykna. Some joked "The Passenger" triggers flashbacks to the Jedi: Fallen Order video game, which pits players against venom-spewing spiders on the Outer Rim planet Dathomir.
Just beware anyone who scared of spiders pls keep your eyes close in some scenes #TheMandalorian— ⧗ Dela ☂︎ Mando spoilers (@klaussifived) November 6, 2020
Madalorian chapter 10...... ewww spiders!! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/vRjzPF4Rxj— Ian Cotton (@IanCot79) November 6, 2020
After everything this week, I don’t think I can overstate the degree to which I DID NOT NEED SPACE SPIDERS. #TheMandalorian— Sarah ❤️😈 (@Srothie) November 6, 2020
Just a heads up for all my fellow #TheMandalorian fans, HUGE CW: spiders, just be warned— Bad Chilii (@BadChilii) November 6, 2020
I... just... why'd it have to be spiders man? #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus #Arachnophobia— Lewis Jones (@DefinitelyLewis) November 6, 2020
Having a fear of spiders had me like this 😱 with this week's ep of #TheMandalorian . Also - is there anything Baby Yoda won't eat? That child needs some home training! pic.twitter.com/QRM4b9yAKi— Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 6, 2020
I HATE SPIDERS! KILL EM ALL MANDO #TheMandalorian— Adam Creviston (@Crevdawg) November 6, 2020
U wanna know what’s worse than spiders.... space spiders 🕷🕷thanks #TheMandalorian for my nightmares tonight— Wade Hipp (@whipp07) November 6, 2020
Peyton Reed directed episodes 2 and now I have a fear of spiders!!! 🕷 #TheMandalorian— ᏠᏘᏨKIᏋ (@jackjackkks) November 6, 2020
Thanks to #TheMandalorian, I now know my arachnophobia applies to space-spiders— Gabe Schmidt (@GeekDStudios) November 6, 2020
Blah. These ice spiders a-givin’ me the jibblies #TheMandalorian— Alex Kidwell (@alexkidwell) November 6, 2020
Just caught up with #TheMandalorian: Chapter 10... Just in time for me to go to bed and have nightmares! 🕷 #StarWars #TheChild #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Ek2wzurrKp— Samuel Johnson (@Spider_Sam_LEGO) November 6, 2020
WHY OH WHY DID THEY HAVE TO MAKE THIS WEEK’S #TheMandalorian EPISODE ABOUT SPIDERS???!!!!— Alan (@AlanMwendwa) November 6, 2020
#TheMandalorian
spiders: exist in star wars
din: pic.twitter.com/SyDUOWrYPb— Cass'ika of Mandalore (@thmusicofmysoul) November 6, 2020
This episode of #TheMandalorian with the spiders 🥴🥴🤢 pic.twitter.com/BGjzytvPzx— Beyonce’s bby (@the_bby__) November 6, 2020
Um, massive CW for SPIDERS in the second episode of #TheMandalorian season 2. YIKES!— Paul #WearAMask #AbolishThePolice #BLM Roth (@paulidin) November 6, 2020
DO NOT WATCH #TheMandalorian IF YOU HAVE A FEAR OF SPIDERS.— Dan (@Fandiddlyaniel) November 6, 2020
Frogs eggs and giant spiders. 🤢 #TheMandalorian— Pavithran. (@iwasnotreadyda) November 6, 2020
I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing that episode of #TheMandalorian. Space Spiders? Why do this to me?— Justin L (@JustinIsSpiffy) November 6, 2020
#TheMandalorian Spiders? Nope. Nope! NOPE!!!— Julie-Ann 🍂🦃🍁#TrekValues (@JulieAnn718) November 6, 2020
Wouldn’t recommend watching this week’s episode if you’re deathly afraid of spiders... #TheMandalorian— 🔴 (@Guggsey) November 6, 2020
Arachnophobia Warning for #TheMandalorian Spider like creatures. Lots of them.— Laura - The Pumpkin Queen 🎃 (@ThatDisneyLover) November 6, 2020
#TheMandalorian Chapter 10 The Passenger was another great episode! This season keeps on giving!— Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) November 6, 2020
But on a side note: too many spiders for me 😱😱😱
Excuse you Lucasfilm, but I did not know what I was signing up for with this week’s episode of #TheMandalorian I would like to never see those ice spiders again thank you very much pic.twitter.com/WwwhnRfmok— Stephen Sanderson 🏳️🌈 (@StephenTissell) November 6, 2020
New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere Fridays on Disney+. Sign up for the service here.
