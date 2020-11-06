The latest installment of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 10: The Passenger," is giving arachnophobes the heebie-jeebies. In the season 2 episode from Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) agrees to escort a frog-like passenger (Misty Rosas) to the estuary moon of Trask, where her husband can fertilize the last eggs of their line. Frog Lady's husband knows where Djarin can find more Mandalorians, who will guide him towards reuniting the egg-eating Child with his kind. When a pair of New Republic X-wings force the Razor Crest's crash-landing on an icy planet, the bounty hunter soon discovers the marooned trio are tangled in a web of Krykna — spider-like creatures crawling out of designs from The Empire Strikes Back.

Djarin manages to blast his way out of the skin-crawling situation — saving his Force-powerful Foundling and their amphibian hitchhiker — but "The Passenger" left Mandalorian fans disturbed by the snow-covered caves of creepy-crawlies:

"Do not watch The Mandalorian if you have a fear of spiders," warned one viewer on Twitter. Writes another, "Wouldn't recommend watching this week's episode if you're deathly afraid of spiders."

TO ALL UNSUSPECTING ARACHNOPHOBIC #Mandalorian FANS LIKE ME: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT ABOUT 50% OF THE LATEST EPISODE IS UNWATCHABLE BECAUSE OF SPACE SPIDERS 😭#TheMandalorian #mandalorian #PSA #arachnophobia — Lotte (@Elfje__Twaalfje) November 6, 2020

The "space spiders" left many fans unnerved. In a tweet addressed to Lucasfilm, one viewer writes, "I would like to never see those ice spiders again, thank you very much."

Others still are taking to Twitter with "CWs," or content warnings, notifying Mandalorian viewers that the episode takes a horrifying turn with a swarm of Krykna. Some joked "The Passenger" triggers flashbacks to the Jedi: Fallen Order video game, which pits players against venom-spewing spiders on the Outer Rim planet Dathomir.