Funko's DC Comics Imperial Palace Batman Pops Are Live

DC Comics and Funko have partnered with China's Imperial Palace on a collection of Batman Funko Pop figures featuring armor that's inspired by ancient Chinese warriors (not to be confused with Batman Ninja). The collection includes Batman, the Joker, Harley Quinn, and Robin. Funko revealed these Imperial Palace Pops previously, and fans/collectors have been anxiously awaiting their arrival. Today is the day!

That's right - pre-orders for the standard Batman, Joker, and Robin Imperial Palace Pop figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth for $8.78 to $10.99 each. They are also expected to launch here on Amazon soon. If you're super lucky, the Chase version of Robin with a hood will be shipped to you randomly. All of the figures will also come in a red box that breaks from Funko's standard packaging - another thing that makes these Pop figures unique:

Note that an exclusive version of the Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pop with retro blue and yellow armor will be available in the Funko Shop as an exclusive at some point in the future. We also expect additional DC characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash to arrive in this collection soon.

Apparently, the armor featured on the Imperial Palace Batman Pop figures are inspired by the collections in the Imperial Palace archives. The Imperial Palace, under the charge of the Palace Museum, was onstructed in 1420 during the early Ming Dynasty. It's touted as "China’s best-preserved palace, and the largest ancient palatial structure in the world".

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.