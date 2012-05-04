Funko Begins a New Marvel Avengers Victory Shawarma Pop Series

Funko recently completed their Avengers Assemble Pop series, which formed a display when the six deluxe figures in the collection were brought together. Now Funko is starting fresh with a new Avengers series that is all about the iconic victory shawarma post-credits scene in the original 2012 Avengers film.

We love that Funko is going to spend the better part of 2021 releasing deluxe Pop figures of an exhausted group of superheroes eating shawarma. Then again, the shawarma scene is the second biggest group moment in the film, so it makes complete sense.

As it was with the Avengers Assemble series, the Victory Shawarma Series will be exclusive to Amazon, and your opportunity to collect them all begins today with Bruce Banner. You can pre-order that figure here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for February 15th.

If the tradition holds, figure #2 will be available sometime around the release date of the Banner figure. The image above will give you a pretty good idea about what those figures will look like. Looks like Tony Stark is next up on the list!

As for the Avengers Assemble Funko Pop lineup, all six of the Pop figures in the series are currently available to order together for the first time (some are even on sale). You can find them in the Amazon links below. As you will see, the complete set can be combined into a large display that captures the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.