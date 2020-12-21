Good Omens Funko Pops From the Amazon Miniseries Are Finally Here

Good Omens is an outstanding 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman and the late, great Terry Pratchett that became an equally outstanding miniseries that aired on Amazon Prime Video and BBC Two last year. It stars Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as the demon Crowley - a brilliant bit of casting that really made the show something special. That said, these characters now have their Funko Pops, and it would be a crime not to have both of them together in your collection.

The common Aziraphale and Crowley Funko Pops feature the characters holding a book and an apple respectively. However, if you're lucky you'll get the rare Chase versions feature Aziraphale and Crowley holding frozen treats. Not the most inventive of Chase figures, but they'll be worth more if you can get your hands on them.

Pre-orders for the Good Omens Funko Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 each. Given that this is Amazon's series, we have to imagine that they will be available to order here on Amazon at some point in the very near future.

Note that a proper Good Omens Funko Pop 2-pack that includes these unlikely friends together is coming to Funko's Speciality Series at some point. Both figures include their wings in the set with Aziraphale holding a flaming sword and Crowley holding the crank handle from his beloved car.

If you aren't familiar with Good Omens, read the book and / or fire up your Amazon Prime Video account ASAP. Then keep your fingers crossed for Good Omens season 2. You can check out our review of the miniseries right here. The official description reads:

"The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late."

