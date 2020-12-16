New Pokemon Funko Pops Include Mew, Raichu, and Ponyta

Funko's lineup of Pokemon Funko Pops has expanded today with four big additions - and only one of them is another Pikachu variant. Say hello to Mew, Raichu, and Ponyta Funko Pop figures!

Indeed, Pokemon fans will likely be very happy to finally see a Mew Funko Pop (especially since Mewtwo has already been released). The high voltage Raichu and fiery horse Pokemon Ponyta are also welcome additions. Rounding out the list is another Pikachu Pop, though we have to admit that this metallic variant is very cool looking. Pre-order links for all of the new Pokemon Funko Pops are available below.

All of the new Pokemon Funko Pops are also available here at Hot Topic and should arrive here at Walmart soon. These are commons and no Pokemon Funko Pop exclusives were announced with the wave, so there shouldn't be any issues with supply.

In other Funko news, a new Previews Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Pop figure featuring Goku's Super Saiyan 2 transformation complete with crackling energy effects launched yesterday. It's a must-have for DBZ Funko collectors - especially if you snagged last year's Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta PX Exclusive Pop figure.

The SS2 Goku Funko Pop exclusive is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99 while it lasts. If you're super lucky, you'll get the rare glow-in-the-dark chase version that will be shipped randomly to customers. Previews Exclusive Pops are limited edition figures that are earmarked for select comic shops and speciality retailers, so grab one while you can.

