Funko Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan 2 Goku Exclusive Pop is Live With Chase

Funko is back with a new Previews Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Pop figure featuring Goku's Super Saiyan 2 transformation complete with crackling energy effects. It's a must-have for DBZ Funko collectors - especially if you snagged last year's Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta PX Exclusive Pop figure.

The SS2 Goku Funko Pop exclusive is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99 while it lasts. If you're super lucky, you'll get the rare glow-in-the-dark chase version that will be shipped randomly to customers. Previews Exclusive Pops are limited edition figures that are earmarked for select comic shops and speciality retailers, so grab one while you can.

If you missed the SS2 Vegeta Pop last year, it is sold out pretty much everywhere except right here at Pop in a Box where it can still be ordered for the standard price (also with random Chase shipments). If you have both, you can recreate The Long Awaited Fight between Goku and Vegeta.

In other anime Funko news, the Junji Ito Collection horror anthology anime series recently got the Pop figure treatment with a wave that includes Yuuko with a slug tongue, a version of Souichi Tsujii with chopsticks and a bug, the immortal succubus Tomie, the model and serial killer Fuchi, and the cursed Hideo exclusive. Pre-order links for each of the Pop figures can be found below.

