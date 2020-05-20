Funko Launches Halloween Monster Minions Pop Figures for Funkoween

Minions from the Despicable Me franchise are one of those Pop figure subjects that we can't get enough of. So we were happy to see that Funko added a wave of adorable monster Minions to their Funkoween in May lineup.

If you haven't heard the news, Funko is celebrating Halloween a bit earlier than usual this year with a Funkoween event that runs between May 18th and May 20th. New Pop figures will be launched each day, and the highlights thus far have included new Edward Scissorhands Pops, a 10-inch Chucky Pop from Child's Play, a Halloween Pop advent calendar, and these Mummy Stuart, Creature Mel, FrankenBob and Bride Kevin Minions Pops. If you want to add these Halloween Minions to your Funko collection, you pre-orders are available now via the links below with shipping slated for August:

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here. You can also keep tabs on all of the Funkoween releases via our Funko page.

