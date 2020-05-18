Funko's Child's Play 10-Inch Chucky Pop Figure is Live

Funko is celebrating Halloween in May all week long (May 18th - 22nd) with new Pop figures based on fan-favorite horror franchises and other fun / frightening themes. The first new Funkoween in May release was the 13-Day Spooky Countdown Pop advent calendar. The second is this supersized Child's Play 2 Chucky Pop that stands a whopping 10-inches tall.

The new Chucky Pop features everyone's favorite possessed Good Guy doll complete with a bloody knife. The pose of the figure similar to previously released Chucky Pops, though the head has been significantly altered. It's also the first supersized Pop figure to be released in the Child's Play line as far as we know.

Pre-orders for the 10-inch Chucky Pop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with shipping slated for August. Entertainment Earth also has a Funkoween page set up so you can keep tabs on all of the new releases.

You can also keep up to date on all of the new Funkoween Pops via our Funko section, including any exclusives that are announced during the week!

