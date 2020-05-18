Funko Halloween Pop Figure Advent Calendar Launches for Funkoween in May Event

Funko's "Funkoween in May" event runs from May 18th through May 22nd and it will include new Halloween-themed product announcements all week long. The first product in the wave is this 13-Day Spooky Countdown Advent Calendar, which expands on the huge popularity of the Pop figure advent calendars that Funko has released for Christmas over the past two years.

Naturally, the full wave of mini Pop figures in the calendar haven't been revealed, but the image above clearly illustrates that we can expect to see Pops from Annabelle Comes Home, IT, Little Shop of Horrors, The Shining, The Nun, Beetlejuice, The Exorcist, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and The Lost Boys. The image highlights Freddy Krueger, Beetlejuice, Jack Torrance, and Annabelle Pops.

Pre-orders for Funko's 13-Day Spooky Countdown Advent Calendar is up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 and here on Amazon for $39.99 with shipping slated for August. You'll also find additional Pop figures that will be announced over the course of Funko's entire Funkoween event here at Entertainment Earth.

On that note, keep tabs on our Funko page for all of the Funkoween releases and exclusives. Fingers crossed that Disney's new Haunted Mansion Pop figures will be among them.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.