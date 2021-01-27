Minions: The Rise of Gru Funko Pop Figures Are Live

The loveable Minions from Despicable Me are back in theaters on July 3rd, 2020 for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is a continuation of the 2015 Minions spinoff. By the looks of the first trailer, the film will likely be another massive hit at the box office for Universal. You can also expect to see a ton of fun merch released for the film, including these adorable Funko Pops.

Over the weekend, Funko launched the first in what will likely be several waves of Pop figures from Minions: The Rise of Gru. The collection is heavy on the ’70s style and includes Young Gru, Bob, Roller Skating Stuart (standard and 10-inch super-sized versions), Pet Rock Otto, Kung Fu Kevin, and Pajama Bob. All of these figures are available to pre-order now via Entertainment Earth and Pop In a Box. They should be available via Walmart and Amazon soon.

As far as exclusives from the wave are concerned, look for a glow-in-the-dark Kung Funk Kevin here at FYE in the near future.

Not that The Minions 2 Funko wave also included Mystery Minis featuring Young Gru, Pilot Kevin, Tim Bear, Kung Fu Kevin, Pajama Bob, Roller Skating Stuart, Pajama Stuart, 70’s Bob, Pajama Bob, Track Suit Otto, Pet Rock Otto, and Flight Attendant Bob. A collection of Pop Keychains Pet Rock Otto, Pajama Bob, Rolling Skating Stuart, and Kung Fu Kevin.

The Mystery Minis and Keychains are also available to pre-order via Entertainment Earth now. An official description for the film can be found below.

“This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 3rd.

