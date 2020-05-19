Funko Releases New Edward Scissorhands Pop Figures for Funkoween

The last time we saw a Funko Pop figure based on Tim Burton's classic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp was way back in 2013. Today they dipped back into the license for their Funkoween in May event, and they're bringing additional Pop figures along for the ride.

In addition to a standard Edward Scissorhands, we're getting Kim in a white dress, Edward in dress clothes, and Edward and his expertly crafted Dinohedge (our favorite), plus exclusives. Pre-orders for the figures are live now via the links below:

As far as the exclusives are concerned, Edward in a makeup mask will be a Books-a-Million exclusive. Edward with his show-and-tell cutout will be exclusive to Walmart.

Funko is celebrating Halloween in May from May 18th through May 22nd with new Pop figures based on our favorite spookytime franchises. Previously unveiled releases include a 13-day Halloween Pop advent calendar, a 10-inch Child's Play Chucky Pop, and a wave of Pop figures from Zombieland. We are also expecting to see new Disney The Haunted Mansion Pop figures this week.

You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure releases from Funkoween right here.

