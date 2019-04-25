Funko "I Love You 3000" Avengers: Endgame Pop 2-Pack Drops on Black Friday

Funko's "I am Iron Man" PX Exclusive Pop figure captured a heartbreaking moment from Avengers: Endgame, but your Marvel Avengers Pop figure collection won't be complete without the even more heartbreaking "I Love You 3000" follow up Pop 2-Pack exclusive.

Funko's latest Marvel Pop figure exclusive features hologram Tony Stark and the Iron Man hologram helmet from the funeral scene, and Tony Stark's daughter Morgan in the Rescue helmet. If you want to get you hands on one so you can cry every time you see it (even in the dark because it glows), here's what you need to know...

The release date for the Morgan and Hologram Tony Stark With Helmet Funko Pop! Vinyl 2 Pack is Black Friday, November 27th at precisely 9am PST / 12pm EST. It will be available here at Pop in a Box (Exclusive) at that time, and we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out quickly. If / when that does happen, odds are it will end up here on eBay after the launch.

The "I Love You 3000" Funko Pop 2-Pack follows a series of PIAB Marvel and DC Comics exclusives that include Red Hood, Thunderbolts Agent Venom, and Winged Venom. You can find those Pop figures right here along with additional PIAB exclusives.

In happier Marvel Funko Pop news, Insomniac Games wildly popular Marvel's Spider-Man game recently got a follow-up entitled Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 4 and the newly released PS5. The game is poised to be one of the hottest of the 2020 holiday season, so it's no surprise that Funko released Pop figures for the launch.

The Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pop figures feature Miles in his classic suit and Miles in his Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic Suit, aka T.R.A.C.K. Suit. It's an original suit designed by comic book artist Javier Garrón and was available in the Launch Edition Pre-order Pack for the game.

Pre-orders for both figures are available here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99. Keep in mind that rare Chase versions of an unmasked Miles will ship randomly with the classic suit version.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.